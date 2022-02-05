John Higgins has fired a warning, saying he could not have played any better in winning the Championship League and is delighted to have secured his spot in the Champion of Champions field.

Ad

This week’s iteration of the Championship League does not have ranking status, but it carries with it the prize of qualification to the Champion of Champions.

The Masters 'Like nothing I’ve ever experienced' – Williams hails 'electric' Alexandra Palace 14/01/2022 AT 07:29

Higgins felt he should have been beaten in the semi-finals by Yan Bingtao, as he trailed 2-0 before winning 3-2, and went into the clash with Bingham with a blank slate.

“Yan should’ve put me out in the semis,” Higgins said. “I had no pressure on me in the final. Stuart has been the best player over the last two days. I played the best I’ve played in the last two days in the final. I am delighted to win.”

The Champion of Champions features players who have won a tournament in the previous 12 months, with the field topped up by virtue of world rankings.

As such, it features the cream of the crop and Higgins is looking forward to that event, which takes place later in the year, and next week’s Players Championship.

“The Cazoo Champion of Champions was one of the best tournaments I played all season,” Higgins, who lost in the final last year to Judd Trump, said. “It is great I am going back there.

“It’s a tough tournament to get into and you must win a tournament. Although this isn’t the biggest of tournaments to win all season, they all count.”

Higgins is ready for his first match of the Players Championship against Hossein Vafaei.

“I’ve had some good match practice over the last couple of days,” he said. “I am looking forward to Wolverhampton (Players Championship) as well.

"Within my own self, I do not believe I could have played any better.”

---

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

The Masters Williams beats Higgins in epic to reach semi-final in front of raucous crowd 13/01/2022 AT 23:40