A lean and keen John Higgins is hungry for more success after winning the latest Championship League tournament a week before he defends his Players Championship.

Higgins gave himself the perfect tonic before his trip to Wolverhampton as he edged out Stuart Bingham 3-2 in Friday night's final, the third time he has won the invitational event over the past five years.

The svelte Scotsman – who has lost three stones over the past seven months – piled on £20,000 with the winner's cheque and a place in the Champion of Champions tournament in November that guarantees him another £12,500 for qualifying.

Higgins' immediate attention turns to his first-round meeting with Hossein Vafaei at the Players Championship on Tuesday afternoon, an event that is contested between the top 16 players on the one-year list.

The four-times world champion destroyed Jordan Brown (6-0), Mark Selby (6-0), Kyren Wilson (6-1) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (10-3) in claiming his 31st ranking trophy at the Players a year ago when he hit peak form.

“I’ve had some good match practice over the last couple of days. I am looking forward to Wolverhampton as well," said Higgins.

Within my own self, I do not believe I have played any better.

Higgins hit eight century breaks at the Championship League as he finished third behind Bingham and Yan BIngtao in the winners' group before sinking Yan 3-2 in the semi-finals after last year's Masters winner missed a straight pink needing only pink and black for victory.

The victory ended Higgins' 12-month wait for a trophy following final defeats to Mark Allen (9-8) in the Northern Ireland Open, Neil Robertson (9-8) at the English Open, Luca Brecel (9-5) at the Scottish Open and Judd Trump (10-4) in the Champion of Champions showpiece match.

"I was probably meant to win. Yan should have put me out in the semis. I had no pressure on me in the final," said Higgins. "Stuart has been the best player over the last two days. I played the best I’ve played in the last two days in the final. I struggled a bit. I am delighted to win."

"The Champion of Champions was one of the best tournaments I played all season," he added. "It is great I am going back there.

It’s a tough tournament to get into and you must win a tournament. Although this isn’t the biggest tournaments to win all season, they all count.

"I am delighted to win it and get in the Champion of Champions."

