Gary Wilson says that he is on the road to recovery after his battle with depression.

In January of last year Wilson revealed publicly how much he had been suffering, with a show of frustration in a Championship League match against John Higgins.

But now after help from a sports psychologist, the 36-year-old is "in a different place" - and praised Mark Selby for opening up on social media about his own mental health struggles.

WIlson told the Metro : "I’m feeling generally better. I’m in a totally different place to what I was then.

"There’s obviously still lingering things in my head but I think it’s one of them things with mental health – you never really know what’s going on. You’re just sort of plodding through life, as we all are.

"I was really bad and, as I’ve mentioned back then, every day pretty much I was thinking about not getting out of bed and stuff, and that’s all gone. I don’t think like that at all so, when I reflect on it now, it makes us realise it’s worlds apart from what I was.

"I respect him [Selby] for coming out and saying the things that he has.

"That’s what I did and that’s what I think everyone should do who’s suffering these kinds of issues because it does help people.

"I applaud Mark for doing that – he’s not shied away from it and he’s been open enough about it to say 'look, I’m really struggling', and he’s even thinking about pulling out of tournaments because of it."

It's clear that snooker places unique pressure on its players, with the game historically discouraging shows of emotion and giving plenty of time alone in which to ruminate, as Wilson reflected on.

"People don’t realise how tough it actually is as a mental sport," he said.

"When you try doing it for a living, you’re going in a club eight hours every day and you’re looking for answers and you can’t find them sometimes – nobody can help you.

"I know there are coaches and things out there, but sometimes there’s nobody that can help you but you.

"It can be very lonely and very soul-destroying at times and that can build up over years and years. It doesn’t matter how good you are – you’re always wanting a bit more.

"It’s not all to do with snooker – sometimes it doesn’t matter how well you’re doing – it’s just one of them games that can rip you up mentally.

"It’s crackers – it really is."

