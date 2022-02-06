The cream of the crop in snooker descend on the Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton on Monday for the Players Championship.
The field is made up of the top-16 in the world on the one-year rankings, meaning those who have won events or been in excellent form, or both, are in action.
Zhao Xintong has had a breakout season, adding to his UK Championship win with victory in the German Masters, and he is the No. 1 seed.
But the likes of Neil Robertson, Mark Williams and defending champion John Higgins will make things tough, while the rankings have thrown up the mouthwatering prospect of a clash between Judd Trump and Ronnie O’Sullivan in round one.
When is the Players Championship?
The Players Championship kicks off on February 7, with the final to take place on Sunday, February 13.
Where is the Players Championship?
Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton is hosting the event.
What is the Players Championship format?
Players have had to battle with different lengths of matches in recent months, but it is the tried-and-trusted format of best of 11 frames all the way to the semi-finals. The final is played over two sessions and is a best-of-19 affair.
What is the Players Championship schedule?
- February 7, 8 and 9 - Round One
- February 9, 10 and 11 - Quarter-finals
- February 11 and 12 - Semi-finals
- February 13 - Final
Prize Money
- Winner: £125,000
- Runner-up: £50,000
- Semi-final: £30,000
- Quarter-final: £15,000
- Last 16: £10,000
- Highest break: £10,000
- Total: £385,000
Previous Winners
The Players Championship has been on the schedule since 2011, when Shaun Murphy beat Martin Gould. It became a ranking event in 2017.
- 2011: Shaun Murphy
- 2012: Stephen Lee
- 2013: Dung Junhui
- 2014: Barry Hawkins
- 2015: Joe Perry
- 2016: Mark Allen
- 2017: Judd Trump
- 2018: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2019: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2020: Judd Trump
- 2021: John Higgins
Match Schedule
February 7
7pm
- Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson
- Mark Williams v Gary Wilson
February 8
1pm
- Zhao Xintong v Barry Hawkins
- Yan Bingtao v David Gilbert
7pm
- Ronnie O’Sullivan v Judd Trump
- Mark Allen v Ricky Walden
February 9
1pm
- John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei
- Luca Brecel v Jimmy Robertson
