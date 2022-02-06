The cream of the crop in snooker descend on the Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton on Monday for the Players Championship.

The field is made up of the top-16 in the world on the one-year rankings, meaning those who have won events or been in excellent form, or both, are in action.

Zhao Xintong has had a breakout season, adding to his UK Championship win with victory in the German Masters, and he is the No. 1 seed.

But the likes of Neil Robertson, Mark Williams and defending champion John Higgins will make things tough, while the rankings have thrown up the mouthwatering prospect of a clash between Judd Trump and Ronnie O’Sullivan in round one.

When is the Players Championship?

The Players Championship kicks off on February 7, with the final to take place on Sunday, February 13.

Where is the Players Championship?

Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton is hosting the event.

What is the Players Championship format?

Players have had to battle with different lengths of matches in recent months, but it is the tried-and-trusted format of best of 11 frames all the way to the semi-finals. The final is played over two sessions and is a best-of-19 affair.

What is the Players Championship schedule?

February 7, 8 and 9 - Round One

February 9, 10 and 11 - Quarter-finals

February 11 and 12 - Semi-finals

February 13 - Final

Prize Money

Winner: £125,000

Runner-up: £50,000

Semi-final: £30,000

Quarter-final: £15,000

Last 16: £10,000

Highest break: £10,000

Total: £385,000

Previous Winners

The Players Championship has been on the schedule since 2011, when Shaun Murphy beat Martin Gould. It became a ranking event in 2017.

2011: Shaun Murphy

2012: Stephen Lee

2013: Dung Junhui

2014: Barry Hawkins

2015: Joe Perry

2016: Mark Allen

2017: Judd Trump

2018: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2019: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2020: Judd Trump

2021: John Higgins

Match Schedule

February 7

7pm

Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson

Mark Williams v Gary Wilson

February 8

1pm

Zhao Xintong v Barry Hawkins

Yan Bingtao v David Gilbert

7pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Judd Trump

Mark Allen v Ricky Walden

February 9

1pm

John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei

Luca Brecel v Jimmy Robertson

