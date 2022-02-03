The world’s top snooker players, including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and defending champion John Higgins, will do battle at the Players Championship, the latest ranking event of the season.

When is the Players Championship?

Ad

The Players Championship begins on 7 February with the final set to take place on 13 February 2022.

Players Championship O'Sullivan and Trump to meet in blockbuster clash at Players Championship 30/01/2022 AT 17:21

Where is the Players Championship?

The event takes place at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, England.

How to watch the Players Championship

In many European territories, although not in the UK, you can stream the 2021 World Grand Prix live and on-demand on discovery+

You will also be able to follow all the latest action from the event with our live updates, reports and stories on the Eurosport app and at eurosport.co.uk

Who will be competing at the Players Championship 2002?

The event will feature the top 16 players in the world based on the one-year ranking list, up to and including the recent German Masters which was won by Zhao Xingtong.

Full line-up: Zhao Xintong (CHN), Luca Brecel (BEL), Ronnie O'Sullivan (ENG), Mark Williams (WAL), Mark Allen (NIR), Neil Robertson (AUS), John Higgins (SCO), David Gilbert (ENG), Yan Bingtao (CHN), Hossein Vafaei (IRN), Kyren Wilson (ENG), Ricky Walden (ENG), Gary Wilson (ENG), Judd Trump (ENG), Jimmy Robertson (ENG), Barry Hawkins (ENG)

Draw

Zhao Xintong [1] v England Barry Hawkins [16] David B Gilbert [8] v Yan Bingtao [9] Mark Allen [5] v Ricky Walden [12] Mark J Williams [4] v Gary Wilson [13] Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Judd Trump [14] Neil Robertson [6] v England Kyren Wilson [11] John Higgins [7] v Iran Hossein Vafaei [10] Luca Brecel [2] v England Jimmy Robertson [15]

Format

A 16-player knockout tournament where the first round, quarter-finals and semi-finals will be best of 11 frames with the final played best of 19 frames.

Prize money

Winner: £125,000

Runner-up: £50,000

Semi-final: £30,000

Quarter-final: £15,000

Last 16: £10,000

Highest break: £10,000

Total: £385,000

Welsh Open White set for Welsh Open crack at Robertson, but who do O'Sullivan and Trump face? 2 HOURS AGO