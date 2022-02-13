Neil Robertson has revealed he was partying with Barry Hawkins after his 10-4 win over 'The Hawk' in the 48th Masters final at London's Alexandra Palace last month.

The top-10 duo will face each other again in the final of the elite Players Championship on Sunday following world No. 4 Robertson's 6-1 win over a struggling Jimmy Robertson in an error-strewn semi-final on Saturday night.

Ad

While the Melbourne man – who turned 40 on Friday – will have to improve his levels of form in the final, he will aim to replicate the rampant display that saw him become Masters champion for a second time with breaks of 50, 105, 54, 54, 73, 50, 68 and 114.

Players Championship Hawkins topples No. 1 seed Zhao to reach Players Championship quarter-finals 08/02/2022 AT 16:02

Robertson admits he is relishing his rematch with the 2013 world finalist in the best-of-19 frame final at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton.

“He is going to be really motivated to win. It is fantastic to see Barry back in another final. He is a great player and our matches are always played in a great spirit," said Robertson.

Even after the Masters final we both had a great time at the after-party.

"When you play against people like Barry you play the match, whoever is the best man wins and you have no problem with that.

"It makes it easy to go into that match."

'This is incredible snooker' - Robertson beats Williams to reach Masters final

Robertson has won his past five meetings against Hawkins and is 4/11 favourite to claim the £100,000 first prize with the Ditton man priced at 5/2 before a sell-out crowd.

Robertson is chasing his 22nd career ranking title after victory at the English Open in November while Hawkins – who could move up to seventh in the rankings with a win – is focused on a fourth ranking triumph following his 10-7 success against Ryan Day in the 2017 World Grand Prix final.

'He didn’t even see the red flying across the table' - Amazing fluke from Barry Hawkins

“I lost a few semi-finals last year, including one I maybe let get away from me against Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Tour Championship," said Hawkins, who last defeated Robertson over this distance with a 10-6 win in the 2018 China Open semi-finals.

"They are tough ones to take because these opportunities don’t come around that often. When you get these chances to win you have to step up and take them.

"It will be tough, but hopefully I can do it.”

- -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Players Championship 'He reminds me of Hendry, and my son' – O'Sullivan on why Zhao can break records 08/02/2022 AT 08:29