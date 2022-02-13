HOW BOTH PLAYERS PROGRESSED
Neil Robertson progressed to the final of the Players Championship for the fourth time after a 6-1 win over namesake Jimmy Robertson.
The Thunder from Down Under was far from his fluent best, with just three half-century breaks and no tons, but it was more than enough against Jimmy Robertson, who didn’t look anything like the player who knocked out defending champion John Higgins in the previous round.
Barry Hawkins cruised to the final with an easy 6-2 win over Ricky Walden.
- - -
