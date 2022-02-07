Welcome to Wolverhampton!

Snooker's big guns take centre stage in Wolverhampton as the Aldersley Leisure Village hosts the 2022 Players Championship.

The top-16 players in the world based on the one-year rankings are in action, throwing up some tantalising ties between now and the final on Sunday, February 13.

Zhao Xintong arrives as the No. 1 seed after an impressive breakout season which has seen him claim the UK Championship and the German Masters in recent months.

The field also features the likes of Neil Robertson and Mark Williams who are both in action on day one against Kyren Wilson and Gary Wilson respectively.

