Neil Robertson dominated Barry Hakwins in a 10-5 win in the Players Championship final on Sunday night.

Robertson was looking to build on his Masters and English Open wins already this season, while Hawkins was looking to go one better after losing to Robertson at the Masters.

Hawkins took the lead with a break of 94, which kickstarted a final with consistent heavy-scoring breaks from both competitors.

The Australian, a former world number one and world champion, levelled in the second frame, and after Hawkins edged back ahead at 2-1, three consecutive century breaks put Robertson 4-2 ahead.

Hawkins hit back in the seventh, and in the eight contributed a remarkable 137 break before the interval, before Robertson put down three half-century breaks in just two frames to go 7-3 ahead in the best of 19.

Midway through the match Robertson was forced to take his focus off the game, addressing a fan who appeared to be abusing him and disruptively offering his support for Hawkins throughout until his removal.

England’s Hawkins continued to battle with the score at 5-7, but Robertson moved back into a three-frame lead with a score of 116, two frames from victory and his 22nd career ranking tournament win.

That narrowed to one with a 51-break helping him to a 91-0 win in the 14th frame, before a nice break of 69 took him to his third championship of the season.

Robertson will now be considered one of the favourites for the World Championship, and takes home a £125,000 cheque for the win.

