Barry Hawkins reached the semi-finals of the Players Championship after winning a final-frame decider against Yan Bingtao.

Hawkins was outscored by Yan, who made three century breaks of 139, 132 and 103, but won the last two frames in a row to improve his head-to-head record against the 2021 Masters champion to 4-0.

Ronnie O'Sullivan meets Neil Robertson in a blockbuster clash on Thursday evening, with the winner facing either John Higgins or Jimmy Robertson in the semi-finals.

Yan made a dazzling start with back-to-back breaks of 139 and 103 opening up a 2-0 lead.

But Hawkins hit back with three half-century breaks in a row – 86, 77 and 95 – to swing the match around.

Yan won the sixth frame to level the match and then rattled off a 98 break to move 4-3 ahead.

Yan was presented with an opening in the next frame after Hawkins left a red over the corner pocket, but a few shots later he missed the black and potted the white.

Hawkins couldn’t quite wrap up the frame in one visit as he let Yan return at 60-1 behind, with only 59 points left on the table. However, a long red from Hawkins sealed the frame.

Yan took advantage of a loose safety shot from Hawkins to knock in a brilliant 132 break and move one frame from victory.

Yan made an excellent long red to start the 10th frame but then missed a black to the middle and Hawkins took full advantage with a 126 break.

A wayward attempt at a long red from Yan gave Hawkins an opening in the final frame and he made a fine break to secure the win.

