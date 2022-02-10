Neil Robertson proved too strong again for Ronnie O’Sullivan as he won their Players Championship quarter-final 6-3.

Robertson, who beat the Rocket at the same stage of the Masters last month, made the most of his openings to secure a relatively comfortable victory.

The Australian knocked in four half-century breaks and will next face John Higgins or Jimmy Robertson.

The other semi-final sees Barry Hawkins take on Ricky Walden.

The opening two frames of a highly-anticipated quarter-final were shared as a break of 79 from Robertson was followed by a 98 from O’Sullivan.

Robertson then missed a routine black at 29-0 ahead in the third frame, but O’Sullivan failed to take advantage as he missed a red to the same corner when he looked set to clean up.

Robertson won the frame and then took the next with a break of 82 after O’Sullivan left on a red to the middle pocket while attempting to play safe.

O’Sullivan looked to have the better of a safety exchange early in the fifth frame but again it was Robertson who took advantage of an opening to extend his lead to 4-1.

After 17 minutes without a pot, O’Sullivan’s woes continued as he missed a red to the middle and rolled the white in.

But a fluked red into the middle was just what O’Sullivan needed as he closed the gap to two frames with a break of 90.

O’Sullivan looked set to take the seventh frame until he missed a red along the cushion. He then fouled when he clipped the yellow on the way to the red, but O’Sullivan got another opportunity and took the frame to move one behind.

The eighth frame proved crucial as both players passed up good chances and eventually it was Robertson who came out on top.

More mistakes from O'Sullivan allowed Robertson to wrap up the win and book his place in the last four.

