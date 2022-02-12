Neil Robertson was far from happy after his Players Championship semi-final victory over Jimmy Robertson.

Despite cruising to a comfortable 6-1 win against his namesake to set up a final against Barry Hawkins, the Australian went on a lengthy rant after the match expressing his displeasure at the setup at the Aldersley Leisure Village where the tournament is being held.

The reigning Masters champion believes the cushions on the tables for his semi-final were too bouncy and also complained about the temperature inside the venue.

“We were both being trolled by the table,” he told ITV after his victory. “You can't account for when a table plays like that.

“Like when a ball comes off the cushion two feet further than what it should. It makes it extremely difficult to play.

“And he [Jimmy Robertson] said that as well after the match. He said it didn't play anything like yesterday.

“So we were both really struggling with trying to adapt, trying not to use the cushions when you should be using cushions because you don't know what's going to happen. Really strange.”

Robertson believes the heating in the venue had an impact on the tables as well as on himself and fellow players.

“The arena is too cold. It's far too cold. It was like that when I played Ronnie [O’Sullivan] I think in first round and it was like that again today.

“So yeah, they've got to do something because when you're playing leisure centres, you got to get the humidity right, you got to get the temperature right or else the table is going to be extremely inconsistent.”

Robertson is aiming for another title this season having won the English Open and Masters where he beat Hawkins in the final.

The 40-year-old also reached the final of the World Grand Prix and is pleased with his performances so far.

“I’m going to take advantage of the wave I'm riding at the moment,” he added. “And yeah, there'll be tougher times ahead.

“Of course you can't keep making finals all the time but I'm going to enjoy it and do my best to take advantage of these opportunities.”

