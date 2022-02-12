Jimmy Robertson 0-0 Neil Robertson (31-1)

Confident start by Jimmy Robertson. Red popped its head out from the N Robertson break and Jimmy potted it before holding for black. Decent opportunity to make a few points, but he breaks down on 31 as a black fails to drop. Bad miss.

Jimmy Robertson 0-0 Neil Robertson (0-0)

Full house in Wolverhampton for this match. Neil Robertson celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday. Will he celebrate the occasion with victory this evening?

Jimmy Robertson 0-0 Neil Robertson (0-0)

Welcome back to Wolverhampton for the second semi-final of the Players Championship. Masters champion Neil Robertson is hot favourite for this match tonight and the tournament. Latest odds for the overall event sum up the challenge that lies ahead for former European Masters winner Jimmy Robertson in this encounter.

Neil Robertson 8/13

Barry Hawkins 7/4

Jimmy Robertson 11/1

Hawkins through to Players Championship final with victory over Walden

Barry Hawkins cruised to the final of the Players Championship with an easy 6-2 win over Ricky Walden.

The pair were fighting for the chance to meet the winner of the tournament’s other semi-final, with Jimmy Robertson to play his namesake Neil on Saturday night ahead of Sunday’s final.

