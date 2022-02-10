Hawkins 0-1 Bingtao (22-65)

A tricky red means that Bazza can only tie the frame, but not if Yan sinks a black with the rest ... and he caresses it from centre to right corner beautifully. This is going to be 2-0, and Yan is absolutely flying.

Hawkins 0-1 Bingtao (22-52)

Bazza coulsd really do without losing one, but it's Yan who gets the next chance and he's looking so comfy at the table, removing the red that's blocking the black early doors and easing through a run that looks likely to stick him two in front. And when you consider the feeling of getting wiped by your pal in a major final just a few weeks ago, how he's playing here is even more impressive.

Hawkins 0-1 Bingtao (22-8)

Did I say I was a lefty? Here's something on that. Meantime, Baz runs out of position, plays safe, and Yan absolutely creams a red to right corner .... but lands on nowt, just. He snuggles in behind the yellow, so it's off the side and into the cluster again; the start to this match has been very encouraging/

Hawkins 0-1 Bingtao (15-7)

Oooh yeah! Baz absolutely spanks a long red, straight and diagonal to right corner, rolls a pink to left middle, and he's in business. I say this about pretty much everyone but he's one of my favourite players - I love his ability to rise to occasions, and the doughty, attacking style. Or maybe I'm just saying he's a lefty and so am I, I don't know.

Hawkins 0-1 Bingtao (0-7)

The opening break will have sent a message to Barry: don't miss. Which he does, but not in the way I meant, catching the black when playing off the side and into the cluster. Yes, it's one of those frames, with two reds past the blue; these often result in a re-rack, but probably more often are solved by an error.

Hawkins 0-1 Bingtao

Kyrizzle Wilson's 141 remains the highest break this week, but what a start from Yan - a total clearance of 139, and this is warming up in the proper manner.

Hawkins 0-0 Bingtao (0-84)

Not to be, a pink to middle runing everything. Booooo! But clipping a red to the sane bag, he loses the white and now faces a tricky cut-back black from close to the top cushion or a safety ... if he misses, a cannon will leave one ... but he takes it on and tickles it home beautifully! And that's the thig with Yan, he doesn't take on everything, but then the risk-reward is right, as it was there, he's bang involved, and the consequence will be frame one to him.

Hawkins 0-0 Bingtao (0-41)

Yan goes into the pack off the black, frees a few balls, then sends a red into the yellow pocket and pulls back a little for a fifth black. This would be quite a smack laydown if he could somehow manufacture a maxi, and it's on here, it really is. Come on Yan!

Hawkins 0-0 Bingtao (0-16)

Here we are in the one-table situation, and it's lovely; the winner here meets Ricky Walden, who somehow came from behind to pip Mark J in a decider. And an early potting error from Barry leaves Yan down the business end with two simple starters - he takes the one to left corner, and begins building with blacks.

Boyz will baize

Here they come.

How they got here

Yan beat Dave Gilbert 6-4, while Bazza beat Zhao Xintong 6-3; and let's not forger, Zhao beat Yan 9-0 to win the Masters, only the third-ever whitewash in a ranking final.

Afternoon all!

And welcome to day four of the Players' Championship! Just take a look at what we've got for you today:

1pm GMT: Barry Hawkins v Yan Bingtao

7pm GMT: Ronnie O'Sullivan v Neil Robertson

Ahem.

'WILLIAMS WILL HAVE NIGHTMARES AFTER DEFEAT'

Mark Williams will suffer nightmares for the second time in successive months following his crushing 6-5 defeat to Ricky Walden in the Players Championship quarter-finals, according to seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry.

Hendry looked on in disbelief as Williams made three centuries to lead 4-1 and 5-2 before suffering an astonishing collapse in allowing his opponent to stage an unlikely recovery to deny the Welshman in the death throes of a wildly undulating contest.

It brought back haunting memories of the 6-5 defeat he suffered to Neil Robertson in the semi-finals of the Masters last month. Williams had led 5-3 before Robertson chased down two snookers in the final frame after Williams saw a black stick in the jaws having made 67.

He somehow got them before winning on the black to complete a miraculous escape at London's Alexandra Palace on his way to lifting the elite invitational title.

A similar scenario played out in Wolverhampton. Williams looked in complete control on a sluggish table as breaks of 103, 107 and 102 saw him move 4-1 to the good, but remarkably failed to make a break over 30 in the closing six frames of the evening despite edging a taut seventh frame to move 5-2 ahead.

"He'll be really disappointed. I said at the interval, Ricky needed to be more aggressive and he was," said Hendry.

"We mentioned the 5-3 lead against Robertson at the Masters, he lost that match, and now this one again after missing an easy shot."

---

