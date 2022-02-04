Ronnie O'Sullivan will return to snooker's coveted world number one spot if he can claim the Players Championship title and a £125,000 top prize in Wolverhampton next week.

O'Sullivan first became world number at the age of 26 in May 2002, but astonishingly could be on the cusp of holding the most revered ranking position in the sport at the age of 46 two decades on.

With world champion Mark Selby failing to qualify for the Players Championship – contested between the top 16 on the one-year list – O'Sullivan will overtake his old rival by 27,500 points at the summit if he can win a record 39th ranking title following his World Grand Prix success in December.

O'Sullivan moved above Judd Trump into second spot in the rankings without playing a competitive shot last week after Trump lost 5-1 to event winner Zhao Xintong in the quarter-finals of the German Masters.

The six-time world champion will face Trump in his tournament opener at the Players Championship at 7pm (GMT) on Tuesday 8 February and will need to do it the hard way if he is going to claim the title for a third time at Aldersley Leisure Village a week on Sunday.

Depending upon results, O'Sullivan may need to overcome Trump, Neil Robertson, defending champion John Higgins and top seed Zhao to become world number one for the first time since March 2019.

"To get to number one playing half the tournaments as everyone else is probably one of the best achievements in all sport," he said after achieving the feat with a 13-11 win over Robertson in the Tour Championship final three years ago.

He would perhaps remarkably not be the oldest player to occupy the top position with Welsh icon Ray Reardon holding the record at the age of 50 in 1983.

2022 Players Championship draw

Zhao Xintong (1) v Barry Hawkins (16)

David Gilbert (8) v Yan Bingtao (9)

Mark Allen (5) v Ricky Walden (12)

Mark Williams (4) v Gary Wilson (13)

Ronnie O'Sullivan (3) v Judd Trump (14)

Neil Robertson (6) v Kyren Wilson (11)

John Higgins (7) v Hossein Vafaei (10)

Luca Brecel (2) v Jimmy Robertson (15)

