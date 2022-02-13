Hawkins 1-0 Robertson (18-63)

Robertson slots the black he needs to leaving Hawkins chasing a snooker. 47 clear with 43 remaining. And it will be 1-1 as a black from Hawkins fails to drop. He nods to Neil as the concession comes.

Hawkins 1-0 Robertson (17-44)

Robertson reaches 43, but still work to be done in this second frame as a red to a centre pocket is well off the target.

Hawkins 1-0 Robertson (17-2)

Hawkins sees a tricky red stick in the jaws of the top cushion. So near, yet so far. Robertson presented with his first opportunity of this final. What can he conjure up in response to that opening frame from Hawkins?

Hawkins 1-0 Robertson (13-0)

Hawk rattles in long red and tasty blue and he has made a lively start to Super Sunday at the Players. Looking cool and calculated. Remember, he had a day off before this final yesterday. Which doesn't do any harm to preparations.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (91-0)

91 for the world No. 11. No ton, but he enjoyed that. He leads this final.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (76-0)

'The Hawk' devouring his prey with a fearsome appetite. Could be a century to get us off and running. Hawkins looking as good as poor Jimmy Robertson was bad in the semi-finals last night. Giving Neil Robertson food for thought among the Wolves.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (54-0)

Has been tested with a couple of mid-range balls in this break, but a red and green at distance both clatter the leather of the pocket. Nice feeling when you are trying to settle into matters. Tricky task with another red clutching the rest, but he fires that ball home like a true pro. Which he is of course. Could be a clean kill in this first frame.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (21-0)

First chance to 'The Hawk' in this first frame of the day. Great opportunity straight off the bat for the 2013 world finalist.

Hawkins 0-0 Robertson (0-0)

Almost ready to get the ball rolling in this final. Both men full of smiles out there. Like a couple of old mates enjoying a few frames. Eight to be precise this afternoon in the first session with a possible 11 tonight.

Good afternoon

Welcome back to Wolverhampton. It is finals Sunday at the 2022 Players Championship with Neil Robertson and Barry Hawkins facing each other a month after they contested the 48th Masters final in London.

Robertson ran out a 10-4 winner against Hawkins at Alexandra Palace four weeks ago, but today is a new day.

Robertson has won his past five meetings against Hawkins and is 4/11 favourite to claim the £125,000 first prize with the Ditton man priced at 5/2 before a sell-out crowd.

Robertson is chasing his 22nd career ranking title after victory at the English Open in November while Hawkins – who could move up to seventh in the rankings with a win – is focused on a fourth ranking triumph following his 10-7 success against Ryan Day in the 2017 World Grand Prix final.

HOW BOTH PLAYERS PROGRESSED

The Thunder from Down Under was far from his fluent best, with just three half-century breaks and no tons, but it was more than enough against Jimmy Robertson, who didn’t look anything like the player who knocked out defending champion John Higgins in the previous round.

- - -

