Yan 2-1 Gilbert (70-9)

Zhao's compatriot Yan looks like moving 3-1 to the good on the adjoining table after Gilbert responded with a 54 in the third frame. Gilbert needing one snooker.

Ad

Zhao 1-3 Hawkins (0-0)

Players Championship 'He reminds me of Hendry, and my son' – O'Sullivan on why Zhao can break records 6 HOURS AGO

In around an hour's play, Hawkins with a 94 break to move 3-1 clear. Halfway to the last eight. Zhao with work to do.

Zhao 1-2 Hawkins (34-72)

Ditton man Hawkins makes it to 44 before easing home a superb double on a red to a centre bag. Chance to win frame at this visit, but white has landed in front of a red. Time for the fishing tackle out. Rolls in red with extension and black before slamming in a red on the rest. Will be 3-1 at the mid-session.

Zhao 1-2 Hawkins (34-6)

Zhao finally into the pack off a red on 34, but he misses a tricky cutback on a black and Hawkins is right in business here. What a chance this is. What will Hawkins provide in response? Reds wide open and black is hanging over a pocket.

Zhao 1-2 Hawkins (0-0)

One more frame before the mid-session interval in Wolverhampton. This match moving along at a brisk pace.

Zhao 0-2 Hawkins (66-5)

A break of 46 from Zhao leaves Hawkins needing two snookers. Decides to play on before the Chinese player slides home a brilliant long red. Should trail 2-1.

Yan 2-0 Gilbert (11-32)

Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao opening with breaks of 100 and 80 against David Gilbert on the other table.

Zhao 0-2 Hawkins (51-5)

Hawkins fails to smuggle a red into a centre pocket. Looks a bit puzzled, but he has left that red hanging over the middle bag. Zhao left with a big chance.

Zhao 0-2 Hawkins (15-5)

Zhao breaks down on 15 as a tricky black fails to drop off the side cushion. Toiling for table time. Can Hawkins press home this early supremacy?

Zhao 0-2 Hawkins (14-0)

I think this is what you call a 'flying start'. A 63 in the first and a 91 in the second frame from Hawkins. Zhao yet to score a point before he slams home a long red in trademark style. Off and running.

Zhao 0-1 Hawkins (0-64)

Could be a big break coming up for the 'The Hawk'. Hitting the ball sweetly with the reds opened up nicely for the taking. Delightful start to the day.

Zhao 0-1 Hawkins (0-16)

Zhao certainly yet to catch fire here. Long red stays out and Hawkins rolls in a lovely long red up the table to the yellow pocket. Chance to score again for the 16th seed.

Zhao 0-1 Hawkins (0-0)

A very healthy contribution from Hawkins of 63. More than enough to see him over the line in the first frame. First to six frames reaches the quarter-finals of this event involving the top 16 on the sport's one-year list.

Zhao 0-0 Hawkins (0-55)

Real chance for Hawkins to win first frame at this visit. Manages to open the pack of reds with some menace. Right among the reds. Should be the first frame to the Masters finalist.

Zhao 0-0 Hawkins (0-27)

Another fine long red by Hawkins to regain access to the table. Black welded to top cushion, but pink is available to score from.

Zhao 0-0 Hawkins (0-11)

Zhao gets a kick attempting a long red and Hawkins has early chance to get hand on the table. Just 11 from the 2013 world finalist. Yan Bingtao and David Gilbert meeting on the other table in the first round this afternoon.

Zhao 0-0 Hawkins (0-0)

Top seed Zhao chasing a third straight ranking title in as many months after victories at the UK Championship and German Masters. Zhao destroyed Hawkins 6-1 in the semi-finals on his way to conquering the UK in December. But Hawkins enjoyed a 5-4 win in the last 16 of the 2019 China Championship.

'HE REMINDS ME OF YOUNG STEPHEN HENDRY...AND MY SON' – RONNIE O'SULLIVAN ON HOW ZHAO XINTONG CAN DOMINATE SNOOKER

Ronnie O'Sullivan believes rising prodigy Zhao Xintong can become the dominant force in snooker if he can make good on his potting potential, but has also warned the young Chinese player he is only half as good as he could be.

Zhao followed up his maiden ranking event victory, a 10-5 success against Luca Brecel in the UK Championship final in December, with an incredible 9-0 whitewash of close friend Yan Bingtao in the German Masters final a month later.

Ahead of top seed Zhao's opening match at the 16-man Players Championship against Masters finalist Barry Hawkins in Wolverhampton on Tuesday afternoon, O'Sullivan has explained what the 24-year-old requires to realise a burgeoning potential he compares to a young Stephen Hendry, the seven-time world champion.

World Grand Prix winner O'Sullivan faces Judd Trump in his tournament opener on Tuesday night and feels Zhao can learn from how Trump has adapted his all-round game to become more than just an outrageous all-out potter in lifting 22 ranking titles and the Masters since 2011.

WELCOME TO WOLVERHAMPTON!

Snooker's leading lights take centre stage in Wolverhampton as the Aldersley Leisure Village hosts the 2022 Players Championship.

The top-16 players in the world based on the one-year rankings are in action, throwing up some tantalising ties between now and the final on Sunday, February 13.

Zhao Xintong arrives as the top seed after an impressive breakout season which has seen him claim the UK Championship and the German Masters in recent months.

Neil Robertson and Mark Williams both won on the opening day and there's a blockbuster clash in store on Tuesday evening between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump.

Zhao faces Barry Hawkins while David Gilbert takes on Yan Bingtao and Mark Allen meets Ricky Walden.

---

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Players Championship Opinion: Early Ronnie test highlights Trump’s tricky road to reclaiming snooker’s throne YESTERDAY AT 11:53