Neil Robertson beat Kyren Wilson in a high-quality contest to reach the quarter-finals of the Players Championship.

World No 4 Robertson made breaks of 114, 100 and 94 as he edged to a 6-4 win over Wilson, who had levelled at 4-4 with a brilliant break of 141.

Robertson will next face the winner of Tuesday's blockbuster clash between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump. Robertson beat O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals of the Masters last month.

Robertson made an impressive start against Wilson as a break of 114 saw him take the opening frame.

He looked well set in the second frame until missing a pink to the middle at 12-0 ahead. Wilson left a red over the pocket after trying for a double but Robertson couldn’t capitalise and left an easy red on shortly afterwards.

Although Wilson couldn’t take full advantage, he did with a break of 57 after Robertson missed a straight blue.

Robertson hit back with a break of 60 to retake the lead and was handed an early chance in the fourth frame after Wilson missed a long red.

But Wilson was allowed back in and looked to be on his way to levelling before under-hitting a red to the middle.

A lengthy frame was eventually won 60-58 by Robertson to put him 3-1 ahead at the mid-session interval.

Wilson pulled a frame back after play resumed and then reeled off a break of 87 to level the match again.

However, just as momentum looked to be on his side he missed a straight red to the corner at 40-0 ahead in the seventh frame.

Robertson punished the miss with a break of 94 to snatch the frame.

Again Wilson clung in the match and a tournament-high break of 141 pulled him to 4-4. But Robertson moved one frame from victory with a 100 break and took advantage of a missed red from Wilson on the stretch to clinch victory with a fine clearance that included a superb shot to open up the brown off the cushion.

In the evening's other match, Mark Williams came from behind to beat Gary Wilson 6-3.

Wilson won the opening two frames of the match but Williams levelled at 2-2 and then won the last three in a row to set up a meeting with either Ricky Walden or Mark Allen next.

