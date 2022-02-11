Higgins 2-1 Robertson (4-1)

Robertson with a long red, but astonishingly fails to hit the yellow with the roll up. A fine escape from his own snooker seconds later. No damage done.

Higgins 2-0 Robertson (58-65)

Higgins rolls in pressure green, brown and blue. In goes the pink to level scores at 58-58, but he misses a mid-range black for a 3-0 lead. Robertson slots a simple enough cut on the black to trail 2-1 when he looked done for. That miss will annoy the Scotsman having done the hard part. One more frame before the mid-session.

Higgins 2-0 Robertson (40-58)

Higgins punishes loose safety shot by his opponent. Drops in red with rest and in goes the blue. Plum on yellow and right on green. Looks like 3-0 coming up, but he then jaws the green on the cusp of the frame. Not sure how he has missed that.

Higgins 2-0 Robertson (32-58)

Higgins back to within touching distance of Robertson with one red left up. 26 points between them with a possible 35 left up.

Higgins 2-0 Robertson (7-58)

This has been a tremendous break from Robertson, but he just comes up short on 58 as red down the table to yellow pocket narrowly fails to drop. Potted some terrific balls, but still time and points for Higgins to produce a decisive counter attack.

Higgins 2-0 Robertson (0-3)

An opening 52 is followed by run of 65 from Higgins. Table looks to be running at a decent pace after appearing sluggish in previous days.

Higgins 1-0 Robertson (65-1)

A 65 break from the man dubbed 'The Wizard of Wishaw' is more than enough for a 2-0 lead. A well constructed break from Higgins. Robertson with work to do otherwise this match could be done and dusted quite quickly.

Higgins 1-0 Robertson (31-1)

Higgins gains access to the table after Robertson can't profit from an earlier error by his opponent. Most of the reds are in or around baulk, but chance to secure the second frame at this visit via blues. Or at least build a formidable lead.

Higgins 1-0 Robertson (0-1)

These men first met in a previous incarnation of this event in 2014 when it was known as the Players Championship, but fought over a much shorter format. Higgins won the final 4-2, but the Bexhill man contributed 130 on that occasion. Bout of safety to determine future of this second frame.

Higgins 0-0 Robertson (72-42)

Just the one snooker as Robertson picks out red and black after a red over pocket failed to drop from the double attempt. Slots yellow, but can't find snooker on green. Higgins pots green from distance and Jimmy has seen enough. A 1-0 lead for the Scotsman.

Higgins 0-0 Robertson (69-32)

Nice stat here to think about: Higgins chasing his fourth ranking semi-final appearance of the season, Robertson the third of his career. No wonder the bookies have Higgins odds on. Looks like a 1-0 lead for the four-time world champion. Robertson requires one snooker.

Higgins 0-0 Robertson (17-32)

Former European Masters winner Robertson compiles 32 before breaking down unexpectedly as a red stays up. Bad error and could be costly as Higgins gets out of his chair with reds all in the open.

Higgins 0-0 Robertson (17-9)

Tough black along the top cushion fails to drop so no winning thrust to start this frame. Robertson responds with a red to a centre pocket before a rest shot with black provides a fine cut. Both men look in good touch out there in the arena.

Higgins 0-0 Robertson (9-0)

Higgins the overwhelming favourite to reach the last four. Higgins is priced at 2/9 with his opponent 3/1 against. Higgins starts his day with a long red after Robertson's break-off shot. What a lovely way to get the match off and running.

Welcome back to Wolverhampton

Should be another enthralling afternoon of elite snooker at the Players Championship. First up is John Higgins against Jimmy Robertson in the final quarter-final. The winner will meet Neil Robertson in the semi-finals on Saturday night. The first semi-final takes place this evening with Barry Hawkins and Ricky Walden doing battle. Stay with us for LIVE updates.

---

