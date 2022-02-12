Thanks for joining us

We will be back at 1pm GMT on Sunday when Neil Robertson and Barry Hawkins meet in a repeat of last month's Masters final that Robertson won 10-4. £100,000 first prize on the line for the winner.

Jimmy Robertson 1-6 Neil Robertson

"Whenever I turn up at a tournament 100% and not suffering from anything, I seem to be getting to a final," said the Masters champion Robertson, who has been battling Covid and pulsatile tinnitus in recent months. "There will be tougher times ahead, but I have to ride this wave and take advantage of these opportunities."

Jimmy Robertson 1-6 Neil Robertson

Neil Robertson is through to the final. A repeat of last month's Masters final with Hawkins on Sunday. Not sure either men were overly convinced by their evening out, but it is Nell who wins the battle of the Robertsons.

Jimmy Robertson 1-5 Neil Robertson (18-70)

A fairly grim finale to this match as more chances come and go. Jimmy has found this one bridge too far. Still, at least he'll get £30,000 for reaching the last four. Neil will face Barry Hawkins in the final on Sunday.

Jimmy Robertson 1-5 Neil Robertson (18-49)

Well, just when it looked all over, Neil misses red to a middle pocket. Has Jimmy got any ammunition left? And the answer is..no, not really as a mid-range red fails to drop.

Jimmy Robertson 1-5 Neil Robertson (0-28)

Lovely cut on a red from Neil early on in this seventh frame. Can he kill off this match at one visit? Would dearly love to go out in style.

Jimmy Robertson 1-5 Neil Robertson (0-0)

In goes the pink from Neil Robertson. Superb pot. Far from at his best, but he leads 5-1. Needs one more frame to secure the final spot on Sunday with Barry Hawkins.

Jimmy Robertson 1-4 Neil Robertson (36-52)

Neil with a lead of 14 points with 25 left on the table. Pops in the green and brown to leave Jimmy needing a snooker. Pink and black left on.

Jimmy Robertson 1-4 Neil Robertson (31-43)

Jimmy picks out a cross double on the final red. Glorious chance to pinch the frame, but he sees a yellow hit the jaws of the middle pocket. Neil then misses a long yellow. This match scattered with mistakes.

Jimmy Robertson 1-4 Neil Robertson (22-43)

Not overly convincing march to the finishing line as Neil butchers a safety shot. Jimmy being offered plenty of scope to win this frame.

Jimmy Robertson 1-4 Neil Robertson (7-25)

A familiar conclusion as Jimmy can't exert any pressure. Neil quickly back to the table and back in business in this sixth frame.

Jimmy Robertson 1-4 Neil Robertson (7-12)

Latest chance for Jimmy in the sixth frame. Neil goes for a long red, but is miles away from that pot.

Jimmy Robertson 1-4 Neil Robertson (0-0)

In goes the brown and finally it is 4-1. Not exactly plain sailing so far, but the tournament favourite looks like he is on course for Sunday's final.

Jimmy Robertson 1-3 Neil Robertson (34-61)

Jimmy clinging on for dear life in this fifth frame. Back to 22 points behind on the colours before Neil sinks the yellow and green. Jimmy chasing snookers with 22 points left on table. A lead of 27 points.

Jimmy Robertson 1-3 Neil Robertson (0-56)

Neil rolls in 55. Not one-visit snooker, but in control of his destiny as he chases a 4-1 lead.

Jimmy Robertson 1-3 Neil Robertson (0-33)

For the first time tonight, Neil gets the chance to put some points on the board at the first visit to the table. Quickly up to 33.

Jimmy Robertson 1-3 Neil Robertson (74-67)

Error by Neil after a fine safety shot by Jimmy. The Bexhill man takes a deep breath before drilling a black into the yellow pocket from long range. An unpredictable finish to that frame. Seemed certain to be 4-0, but somehow it is only 3-1. Will there be a recovery? At least that will give Jimmy some confidence.

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (67-67)

Brilliant clearance from Jimmy on colours. He forces the re-spotted black.

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (40-67)

Neil seeing a yellow elude him the rest. He leads by 27 points with 27 left on the table.

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (40-60)

Mid-range red from Neil hits the jaws before Jimmy does likewise seconds later. The narrative of this match has been one of missed chances for the underdog.

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (40-27)

Neil probably can't believe he is back among the balls here. Suddenly chasing a 4-0 advantage at the mid-session.

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (40-0)

Neil fails to sink a tough plant on a red. Chance for Jimmy to get over the winning line, but not taken. What a chance has gone there.

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (40-0)

A contribution of 40 before Jimmy again breaks down. Has been the story of the night in this match.

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (1-0)

Jimmy first to the punch in the fourth frame with a superb red along the top cushion. Would dearly love a 50-plus break at this time of asking.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (38-70)

Scrappy frame, but seems like Neil is going to prevail for a 3-0 lead. Good escape from Jimmy to hit the red, but left up the frame for the Melbourne man. Jimmy coming up short in key moments.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (38-44)

Neil with a lead of six points. One red left on the table. And he has played a timely snooker to leave Jimmy in a spot of bother.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (34-39)

No winning thrust as Neil suffers an untimely bounce off a cushion before running out of position. Frame still in the balance. Bigger frame for Jimmy than Neil.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (34-33)

Black is welded to the top cushion so Neil needs to get the job done via the pink with four reds still on the table.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (34-14)

Jimmy again struggling to gather a meaningful lead as another tricky red to middle fails to find the target. All a bit familiar as Neil gets out of his seat.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (21-0)

Tough cutback on a red doesn't trouble the pocket from Neil and Jimmy is back at the baize. Can't say he hasn't had his chances in this semi-final.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (9-0)

A couple of 31 breaks from Jimmy so far is not what is needed, but he picks out another terrific long red at the outset of the third frame. And is on black. Rolls a red down the table into the green pocket before playing safe.

Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Neil Robertson (32-66)

Jimmy needing snookers, but he won't be coming back to the table. Two more frames before the mid-session interval and you would suggest Jimmy needs at least one of them to halt the momentum being built by the 2010 world champion.

Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Neil Robertson (32-47)

'The Thunder from Down Under' thunders home a pink, but no colour to follow from a tough cut on a red. Comes up with a fabulous cut on a yellow to the middle pocket to ease the tension, but again not nice on a colour after red drops. Stunning stun shot on pink and this should be 2-0 coming up.

Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Neil Robertson (32-30)

Jimmy up to 31 in getting his nose in front before running out of position. Long red chance for Jimmy seconds later, but he can't convert and he has left the Australian with another opportunity.

Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Neil Robertson (1-29)

Some lovely pots from Neil to reach 29, but he then misses a red that seems to roll off heading for the pocket. He can't believe it, but Jimmy will happily return to the table. What will Jimmy compile in response?

Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Neil Robertson (1-0)

Neil sees a long red rattle in the jaws early in the second frame. Plenty of encouragement for Jimmy in this arena as he manages to play an intelligent safety shot by screwing back to baulk. Neil leaves two reds over top pockets. Another chance for Jimmy to get ahead in this frame, but butchers the positional shot. Misses the long green and he has left Neil in.

Jimmy Robertson 0-0 Neil Robertson (31-86)

A break of 86 from Neil with Jimmy left to sit and admire the fare on offer. He leads 1-0 in the race to six frames.

Jimmy Robertson 0-0 Neil Robertson (31-51)

Bit of a delay due to someone needing some assistance in the second row. Neil quickly back to business. Three reds left up, but should finish the frame at this visit as break moves to 51.

Jimmy Robertson 0-0 Neil Robertson (31-1)

Confident start by Jimmy Robertson. Red popped its head out from the N Robertson break and Jimmy potted it before holding for black. Decent opportunity to make a few points, but he breaks down on 31 as a black fails to drop. Bad miss.

Jimmy Robertson 0-0 Neil Robertson (0-0)

Full house in Wolverhampton for this match. Neil Robertson celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday. Will he celebrate the occasion with victory this evening?

Jimmy Robertson 0-0 Neil Robertson (0-0)

Welcome back to Wolverhampton for the second semi-final of the Players Championship. Masters champion Neil Robertson is hot favourite for this match tonight and the tournament. Latest odds for the overall event sum up the challenge that lies ahead for former European Masters winner Jimmy Robertson in this encounter.

Neil Robertson 8/13

Barry Hawkins 7/4

Jimmy Robertson 11/1

