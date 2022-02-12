Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (67-67)

Brilliant clearance from Jimmy on colours. He forces the re-spotted black.

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (40-67)

Neil seeing a yellow elude him the rest. He leads by 27 points with 27 left on the table.

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (40-60)

Mid-range red from Neil hits the jaws before Jimmy does likewise seconds later. The narrative of this match has been one of missed chances for the underdog.

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (40-27)

Neil probably can't believe he is back among the balls here. Suddenly chasing a 4-0 advantage at the mid-session.

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (40-0)

Neil fails to sink a tough plant on a red. Chance for Jimmy to get over the winning line, but not taken. What a chance has gone there.

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (40-0)

A contribution of 40 before Jimmy again breaks down. Has been the story of the night in this match.

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Neil Robertson (1-0)

Jimmy first to the punch in the fourth frame with a superb red along the top cushion. Would dearly love a 50-plus break at this time of asking.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (38-70)

Scrappy frame, but seems like Neil is going to prevail for a 3-0 lead. Good escape from Jimmy to hit the red, but left up the frame for the Melbourne man. Jimmy coming up short in key moments.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (38-44)

Neil with a lead of six points. One red left on the table. And he has played a timely snooker to leave Jimmy in a spot of bother.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (34-39)

No winning thrust as Neil suffers an untimely bounce off a cushion before running out of position. Frame still in the balance. Bigger frame for Jimmy than Neil.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (34-33)

Black is welded to the top cushion so Neil needs to get the job done via the pink with four reds still on the table.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (34-14)

Jimmy again struggling to gather a meaningful lead as another tricky red to middle fails to find the target. All a bit familiar as Neil gets out of his seat.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (21-0)

Tough cutback on a red doesn't trouble the pocket from Neil and Jimmy is back at the baize. Can't say he hasn't had his chances in this semi-final.

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Neil Robertson (9-0)

A couple of 31 breaks from Jimmy so far is not what is needed, but he picks out another terrific long red at the outset of the third frame. And is on black. Rolls a red down the table into the green pocket before playing safe.

Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Neil Robertson (32-66)

Jimmy needing snookers, but he won't be coming back to the table. Two more frames before the mid-session interval and you would suggest Jimmy needs at least one of them to halt the momentum being built by the 2010 world champion.

Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Neil Robertson (32-47)

'The Thunder from Down Under' thunders home a pink, but no colour to follow from a tough cut on a red. Comes up with a fabulous cut on a yellow to the middle pocket to ease the tension, but again not nice on a colour after red drops. Stunning stun shot on pink and this should be 2-0 coming up.

Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Neil Robertson (32-30)

Jimmy up to 31 in getting his nose in front before running out of position. Long red chance for Jimmy seconds later, but he can't convert and he has left the Australian with another opportunity.

Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Neil Robertson (1-29)

Some lovely pots from Neil to reach 29, but he then misses a red that seems to roll off heading for the pocket. He can't believe it, but Jimmy will happily return to the table. What will Jimmy compile in response?

Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Neil Robertson (1-0)

Neil sees a long red rattle in the jaws early in the second frame. Plenty of encouragement for Jimmy in this arena as he manages to play an intelligent safety shot by screwing back to baulk. Neil leaves two reds over top pockets. Another chance for Jimmy to get ahead in this frame, but butchers the positional shot. Misses the long green and he has left Neil in.

Jimmy Robertson 0-0 Neil Robertson (31-86)

A break of 86 from Neil with Jimmy left to sit and admire the fare on offer. He leads 1-0 in the race to six frames.

Jimmy Robertson 0-0 Neil Robertson (31-51)

Bit of a delay due to someone needing some assistance in the second row. Neil quickly back to business. Three reds left up, but should finish the frame at this visit as break moves to 51.

Jimmy Robertson 0-0 Neil Robertson (31-1)

Confident start by Jimmy Robertson. Red popped its head out from the N Robertson break and Jimmy potted it before holding for black. Decent opportunity to make a few points, but he breaks down on 31 as a black fails to drop. Bad miss.

Jimmy Robertson 0-0 Neil Robertson (0-0)

Full house in Wolverhampton for this match. Neil Robertson celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday. Will he celebrate the occasion with victory this evening?

Jimmy Robertson 0-0 Neil Robertson (0-0)

Welcome back to Wolverhampton for the second semi-final of the Players Championship. Masters champion Neil Robertson is hot favourite for this match tonight and the tournament. Latest odds for the overall event sum up the challenge that lies ahead for former European Masters winner Jimmy Robertson in this encounter.

Neil Robertson 8/13

Barry Hawkins 7/4

Jimmy Robertson 11/1

Hawkins through to Players Championship final with victory over Walden

Barry Hawkins cruised to the final of the Players Championship with an easy 6-2 win over Ricky Walden.

The pair were fighting for the chance to meet the winner of the tournament’s other semi-final, with Jimmy Robertson to play his namesake Neil on Saturday night ahead of Sunday’s final.

