Snooker's big guns take centre stage in Wolverhampton as the Aldersley Leisure Village hosts the 2022 Players Championship.

The top-16 players in the world based on the one-year rankings are in action, throwing up some tantalising ties between now and the final on Sunday, February 13.

Zhao Xintong arrives as the top seed after an impressive breakout season which has seen him claim the UK Championship and the German Masters in recent months.

Neil Robertson and Mark Williams both won on the opening day and there's a blockbuster clash in store on Tuesday between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump.

Zhao faces Barry Hawkins while David Gilbert takes on Yan Bingtao and Mark Allen meets Ricky Walden.

