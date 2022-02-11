Keanu Reeves has been right on cue with his pals in the Grand Canyon state of Arizona this week flanked by images of snooker GOAT and green baize speed merchant Ronnie O'Sullivan on the walls of the local hall.

The likeable leading man of blockbuster films such as "Speed", "Bill & Ted", "The Matrix" and "John Wick" turned up at the Arizona Snooker Academy near the city of Phoenix seeking some table time during his downtime.

Having played snooker during his formative years being brought up across the Canada-US border in Toronto, one suspects the Hollywood icon could make more than a "Point Break" inspired by the Rocket's world-record 147 maximum made in five minutes and eight seconds in 1997.

Keanu Reeves is a big snooker fan. Image credit: Eurosport

"I couldn’t believe it myself when I saw Keanu Reeves walking in. He came in with three of his friends and played for while. He was living the dream,” said owner Romil Azemat

“Then we spoke for about an hour as we both share an interest in motorcycles.

He used to play snooker when he lived in Toronto and he told me that I brought back lot of memories, he really appreciated that. He said it’s hard to find places to play snooker in the USA.

Canada produced some of snooker's biggest stars in the 1980s including former world champion Cliff Thorburn, Kirk Stevens and 'Big' Bill Werbeniuk.

#OnThisDay: Ronnie O’Sullivan’s record 147 from 1997

Romil would love to see a ranking event staged in the pool-mad US at some stage in the future and added: “We are really pushing to promote this game in the USA and we have sold over 40 tables here.

"Our dream is to have pro tournaments in USA.”

