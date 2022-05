Snooker

‘Probably my greatest result’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan after beating Judd Trump to win seventh world title

Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed his win over Judd Trump in the World Championship final was “probably my greatest result”. O’Sullivan is now on seven world titles at the Crucible, alongside Stephen Hendry. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:04:58, 42 minutes ago