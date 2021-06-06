Irish duo Leo Fernandez and Michael Judge – who have been competing on the Word Seniors circuit in recent seasons – rolled back the years in event two of Q School at Ponds Forge in Sheffield to move within three wins of a place on the main World Snooker Tour.

Former Grand Prix semi-finalist Judge, 45, enjoyed breaks of 70, 101 and 56 in a 4-0 whitewash of Josh Mulholland while 44-year-old Fernandez completed a similar 4-0 dismissal of Sydney Wilson in the third round of qualifying.

Dubliner Judge, who first turned professional in 1992, is bidding to secure his professional status a decade after quitting the circuit in 2011 with Limerick cueist Fernandez chasing a similar outcome three years after he was relegated from the WST.

World number 99 Soheil Vahedi closed with a knock of 105 in a 4-2 victory against Israel's leading player Eden Sharav while former Shoot Out winner Michael Georgiou enjoyed breaks of 93, 62, 66, 85 and 68 in a 4-3 defeat of Samuel Lee-Stevens in round two.

Scotland's Ross Muir rolled in the highest break of Q School so far with a 140 in a 4-0 drubbing of Fergal Quinn in round three.

Fernandez meets John Astley in round four with Judge facing Iran's number one Vahedi on Sunday night with both men bidding to secure their respective places on the final day of qualifying on Monday.

Four more tour cards will be dished out from the final two rounds of event two with a round of 16 and four quarter-finals finalising the qualifiers.

Peter Lines, Jackson Page, Yuan Sijun and Fraser Patrick claimed the first four tour cards from event one of Q School last Tuesday.

14 tour cards in total are up for grabs before Q School concludes on Sunday 13 June when event three is completed. The next two highest players on the Q School Order of Merit also earn a card.

