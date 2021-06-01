Peter Lines has secured a glorious return to the World Snooker Tour at the age of 51 after completing a 4-2 win over win over Ian Burns on Tuesday in event one of Q School at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Leeds professional Lines – the father of fellow professional Oliver Lines – had enjoyed a 4-1 win over Lee Shanker earlier in the day after Burns had won a 40-minute decider to defeat world seniors champion David Lilley 4-3.

19-year-old Welshman Jackson Page dismissed former Shoot Out winner Michael Georgiou 4-1 in only 73 minutes boosted by breaks of 89, 81 and 56 to secure his playing rights for the next couple of years.

China’s 21-year-old Yuan Sijun completed a 4-2 win over Mitchell Mann while Scotsman Fraser Patrick – who turned professional in 2007 – ran out a 4-1 victor against Bai Langning of China, concluding his business with a break of 95 in the fifth frame.

Yuan turned professional in 2017 and has enjoyed runs to the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix and semi-finals of the Gibraltar Open in 2019, but a slump in form forced him to revisit qualifying school.

The quartet of qualifiers were relegated at the end of last season and secure a tour card for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons respectively.

Q School event two begins on Wednesday with four more players looking to secure tour card over six rounds with the final four qualifying games contested on Sunday 7 June.

Former world number two Tony Knowles is back in action on Wednesday evening against Welsh amateur Kishan Hirani.

Two-times ranking event winner Michael White lost 4-0 to Lines in the fourth round of qualifying in event one, but returns to the table on Thursday as he bids to rejoin the sport's elite.

