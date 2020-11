Snooker

Relive Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter’s shoulder barge spat at 2018 World Snooker Championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan will meet Ali Carter in the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open – their first meeting since their infamous clash at the 2018 World Snooker Championship. The pair clashed, physically and verbally, during the match – which Carter won.

00:04:23, 59 views, 3 hours ago