26/07/19
A. StefanówAdam Stefanów
Starting from
15:00
L. HighfieldLiam Highfield
Riga Masters • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Adam Stefanów - Liam Highfield
Riga Masters - 26 July 2019

Riga Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Adam Stefanów and Liam Highfield live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 26 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Adam Stefanów vs Liam Highfield. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment