27/07/19
J. PerryJoe Perry
Starting from
13:00
S. CarringtonStuart Carrington
Riga Masters • Round 2
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Joe Perry - Stuart Carrington
Riga Masters - 27 July 2019

Riga Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Joe Perry and Stuart Carrington live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 27 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Joe Perry vs Stuart Carrington. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment