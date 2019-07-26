26/07/19
O. LinesOliver Lines
T. Un-NoohThepchaiya Un-Nooh
Riga Masters • Round 1
Oliver Lines - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Riga Masters - 26 July 2019

Riga Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Oliver Lines and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 26 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Oliver Lines vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
