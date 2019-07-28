Imago
Joyce and Selt through to semi-finals in Riga Masters
Mark Joyce and Matthew Selt progressed to the semi-finals of the Riga Masters on Sunday after convincing victories over their respective opponents, and fellow Brits, Stuart Carrington and Mark King.
Joyce beat Carrington by four frames to one, in a match which saw the highest break of 68 and a high score of 73. This will be Joyce's first ever semi-final in a ranking tournament.
Meanwhile Selt beat King by the same margin, also with a highest break of 75.
Kurt Maflin sealed his place in the semi-finals with a 4-1 victory over China’s Honghao Luo.
Joyce plays Maflin in the semi-final later on Sunday, meanwhile Selt will play Yan Bingtao who beat Li Hang 4-3 after forcing a decider - it is his first semi-final in a ranking event since November 2017.
