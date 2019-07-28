Joyce beat Carrington by four frames to one, in a match which saw the highest break of 68 and a high score of 73. This will be Joyce's first ever semi-final in a ranking tournament.

Meanwhile Selt beat King by the same margin, also with a highest break of 75.

Kurt Maflin sealed his place in the semi-finals with a 4-1 victory over China’s Honghao Luo.

Joyce plays Maflin in the semi-final later on Sunday, meanwhile Selt will play Yan Bingtao who beat Li Hang 4-3 after forcing a decider - it is his first semi-final in a ranking event since November 2017.