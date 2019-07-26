The Australian was due to face Robert Milkins in a heldover match, but both players were absent.

Amusingly, the scoreboard ticked over 0-0 to 3-3 as both players were awarded penalty frames in the best-of-seven encounter.

But as neither player arrived, both players were eliminated from the tournament, meaning Ben Woollaston was handed a bye into the second round.

"World Snooker won’t reschedule any matches so unfortunately my defence of the Riga masters will go unopposed," Robertson wrote on Twitter.

"Was debris on the on the runway after a private jet landed delaying the flight for a few hours and then the storms came. No flights in the morning to make my 11am."

Kyren Wilson, Harvey Chandler, Jamie O'Neill, Duane Jones, Louis Heathcote and Joe O'Connor are the other players reportedly in danger of missing their opening matches.