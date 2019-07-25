WATCH THE RIGA MASTERS LIVE ON EUROSPORT PLAYER

WHAT IS HAPPENING?

The Riga Masters brings the curtain down on the new snooker season.

WHEN IS IT?

The Riga Masters runs from Friday 26 July to Sunday 28 July.

HOW CAN I WATCH IT?

You can watch the event LIVE on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player.

WHAT ARE THE LATEST ODDS?

Neil Robertson is bidding to defend his Riga Masters title, while a host of big names including Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Mark Williams are all hoping to get their campaigns off to a flyer.