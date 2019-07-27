Dott made a brisk start, with a break of 64 in the first frame, and then moved to a 3-0 advantage.

But Selby hit back, coming from behind to win four consecutive frames and secure his place in the next round, with breaks of 71, 53, 63 and 55.

More to follow.

RIGA MASTERS - ROUND 2 RESULTS

Ben Woollaston v Chen Zifan

Yan Bingtao 4-3 Alan McManus

Mei Xi Wen v Lukas Kleckers

Yuan Sijun 3-4 Li Hang

Sam Craigie 3-4 Matthew Selt

Jak Jones 4-3 Michael Holt

Mark King 4-1 Zhou Yuelong

Christopher Keogan v Xiao Guodong

Mark Selby 4-3 Graeme Dott

Joe Perry v Stuart Carrington

Mark Joyce v Liam Highfield

Daniel Wells 2-4 Jack Lisowski

Ian Preece v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Lyu Haotian v Kurt Maflin

Tom Ford v Gary Wilson

Luo Honghao v Mark Williams