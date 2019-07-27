Getty Images
Selby stages sensational comeback against Dott to reach Riga Round 3
Mark Selby came from three frames down against Graeme Dott to complete a cracking comeback in the Riga Masters.
Dott made a brisk start, with a break of 64 in the first frame, and then moved to a 3-0 advantage.
But Selby hit back, coming from behind to win four consecutive frames and secure his place in the next round, with breaks of 71, 53, 63 and 55.
More to follow.
RIGA MASTERS - ROUND 2 RESULTS
Ben Woollaston v Chen Zifan
Yan Bingtao 4-3 Alan McManus
Mei Xi Wen v Lukas Kleckers
Yuan Sijun 3-4 Li Hang
Sam Craigie 3-4 Matthew Selt
Jak Jones 4-3 Michael Holt
Mark King 4-1 Zhou Yuelong
Christopher Keogan v Xiao Guodong
Mark Selby 4-3 Graeme Dott
Joe Perry v Stuart Carrington
Mark Joyce v Liam Highfield
Daniel Wells 2-4 Jack Lisowski
Ian Preece v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Lyu Haotian v Kurt Maflin
Tom Ford v Gary Wilson
Luo Honghao v Mark Williams