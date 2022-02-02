Ronnie O’Sullivan has endured yet more pain in defeat in the Championship League, after losing to Ali Carter, who safely made it through to the semi-finals in Group 7.

The one bright note for O’Sullivan was that he had earlier regained his composure to get past Junhui Ding 3-2 to make sure he did not finish the group stage sitting at the bottom of the table in Group 7.

The Rocket suffered heavy defeats against Kyren Wilson and John Higgins on Tuesday, as well as throwing away a two-frame lead against Martin Gould.

Higgins, however, is having an impressive tournament at Morningside Arena, also getting the better of Ding Junhui 3-2, as well as racking up 3-1 wins over Martin Gould and Kyren Wilson.

Ali Carter enjoyed victories over Martin Gould and Kyren Wilson earlier on Wednesday, while Ricky Walden saw off Martin Gould 3-2.

The semi-final line up sees Carter take on Ding Juihui and Higgins goes up against Wilson.

