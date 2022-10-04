Ronnie O'Sullivan will touch down at the invitational Hong Kong Masters this week as the world No. 1 despite suffering a shock exit in the opening round of last week's British Open.

Day moves up from 27th to 16th position after claiming the final four frames from 7-6 behind to lift the Clive Everton Trophy on Sunday.

Neil Robertson – who won the last Hong Kong Masters with a 6-3 final win against O'Sullivan in 2017 – is up to third in the world despite missing the season's first three ranking events with Mark Selby back down to fourth place after his 5-3 loss to Allen in the last eight of the British Open.

O'Sullivan begins his campaign at the Hong Kong Masters live on Eurosport against three-time women's world champion Ng On Yee on Friday afternoon at 12pm BST.

The world's top 16 after the UK Championship (12-20 November) qualify for the Masters at London's Alexandra Palace (8-15 January).

The Northern Ireland Open – the fourth ranking event of the season – is part of the Home Nations Series exclusively on Eurosport with Allen defending the Alex Higgins Trophy later this month (16-23 October).

World Snooker rankings after British Open

1. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 1,034,000

2. Judd Trump (Eng) 943,000

3. Neil Robertson (Aus) 861,000

4. Mark Selby (Eng) 828,500

5. John Higgins (Sco) 520,000

6. Kyren Wilson (Eng) 483,000

7. Zhao Xintong (Chn) 450,000

8. Mark Williams (Wal) 446,000

9. Barry Hawkins (Eng) 339,500

10. Mark Allen (NIr) 327,500

11. Luca Brecel (Bel) 326,000

12. Jack Lisowski (Eng) 323,000

13. Shaun Murphy (Eng) 309,000

14. Stuart Bingham (Eng) 303,500

15. Yan Bingtao (Chn) 251,500

16. Ryan Day (Wal) 246,000

- - -

