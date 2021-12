Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby among the top 10 best shots of 2021

With another eventful year of snooker drawing to close, a selection of the very best shots played by the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby and Judd Trump in 2021.

00:03:15, 27/12/2021 at 12:38