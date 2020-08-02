Ronnie O'Sullivan races into 8-1 lead against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Afternoon Session, Day 3
Superpole & Race 2 - Jerez
Eliteserien, Norwegian Commentary
Ronnie O'Sullivan flukes a red as he dominates the opening session of his match against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Ronnie O'Sullivan produces another classy break to move into a huge 8-1 lead over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh at the World Championship.
Ronnie O'Sullivan sinks a brilliant double as he dominates the opening session of his match against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Ronnie O'Sullivan opens with magnificent century break against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Ronnie O'Sullivan on World Championship: 'I don't think I'm the favourite, I'll need a bit of luck'
Neil Robertson couldn’t believe it when a long red stayed out against Liang Wenbo.
Neil Robertson took a one-frame lead against Liang Wenbo courtesy of a 140 break in their best-of-19 first-round match at the Crucible.
Watch snooker World Championship live on Eurosport
David Gilbert can't believe his luck as he somehow sinks a red on the opposite end of the table to what he intended in his World Snooker Championship opener.
Former champion Stuart Bingham 'puts on a show' with a magical break during his World Snooker Championship round-one match.