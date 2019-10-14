The English Open favourite and World No 2 hit just nine points in the opening two frames and struggled the find his oft-imperious rhythm as O'Neill rose to the occasion in Crawley.

O'Sullivan hit back with breaks of 90 and 102 to level the match, but O'Neill restored his lead with a break of 59.

And O'Neill once again took the initiative and looked on the verge of the second round before a nervous foul, knocking the red ball with his cue, gifted the sixth frame to O'Sullivan who required just one more visit to the table.

And O'Sullivan's experience won out as he saw out the deciding set with a break of 81.