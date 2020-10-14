Ronnie O'Sullivan produced a magical 147 in the first round of the World Championship in 1997 but his loss in the very next round left the now six-time world champion pondering where he needed to improve his game.

The Rocket produced the record run in a 10-6 first-round match against Mick Price, and told Colin Murray on Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Joy of Six that the money he earned for that breaks – some £147,000 - was a massive payday.

“The 147 was memorable because I was young and it was a massive payday for me at the time, I’m not used to seeing pay cheques like that,” began O’Sullivan.

However, O’Sullivan would go on to suffer a deflating loss in the very next round, going down 13-12 to Darren Morgan, prompting O’Sullivan to immediately focus on his ultimate aim, the world title.

“That was obviously quite a memorable moment but then I lost to Darren Morgan, and I obviously just wanted to win the world title.

It is every player’s dream is to win the world title so when I lost to Darren I just came off thinking I need to work on my game. I need to find a certain level so I can compete over three sessions.

O’Sullivan would win his first world title in 2001, overcoming John Higgins in the final.

