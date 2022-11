Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ben Woollaston bewildered by cue ball not dropping into pocket at Scottish Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ben Woollaston were bewildered as to how the cue ball did not drop into the pocket when the seven-time world champion played a safety shot. Had it dropped, it would have left Woollaston with a great chance to pot a red.

00:00:44, 13 minutes ago