Ronnie O’Sullivan and Reanne Evans secured their first win on Saturday in the World Mixed Doubles.

O’Sullivan and Evans had lost their first match earlier in the day, going down 3-1 to Judd Trump and Ng On-Yee.

They were facing Neil Robertson who was paired with Mink Nutcharut, who lost their first game earlier on Saturday to Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna by the same scoreline.

This time it was O’Sullivan and Evans’ turn to pull off a 3-1 win, with the first set going their opponents’ way 61-50.

The pair then rattled off three consecutive frames, 135-0, 95-23, and 57-3, with an O’Sullivan 111 break the highlight.

Trump and On-Yee were then out to contest the day’s next match against Selby and Kenna in Milton Keynes with both pairs looking to extend their respective winning streaks to two games after their earlier victories.

The first two frames were shared as Selby-Kenna scrapped to win the first 59-54, while the second went in Trump-On Yee's favour 56-42.

The Selby-Kenna partnership were undaunted however, and claimed the third 72-0 after a break of 68 from the former of the partnership.

Trump and On Yee were unable to find any in-roads at the start of the final frame, opening the door for a 59 break.

They refused to allow the game to run away from them however, narrowing the deficit but Selby was able to keep his composure and wrap up the frame 91-47 to make it two wins from two for himself and Kenna.

