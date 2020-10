Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan: Famous 147 maximum in 1997 was huge, but losing in that tournament was far bigger

Ronnie O’Sullivan discusses his record-breaking 147 maximum break at the World Championships in 1997, a clearance that announced his arrival as the biggest star in snooker. The Rocket has barely looked back since. Eurosport’s exclusive hour-long special ‘Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Joy of Six’ airs Friday 16 October at 10pm on Eurosport 1.

