Ronnie O’Sullivan: How Ray Reardon transformed my game

Ronnie O’Sullivan talked Eurosport through his “incredible relationship” with former coach Ray Reardon.

Six-time world champion Reardon took on the challenge of coaching O’Sullivan back in 2004.

World Championship World Snooker Championship LIVE - Mark Selby leads Neil Robertson after marathon opening frame AN HOUR AGO

The mentoring role inspired O’Sullivan to the World Championship that year, his second of now five world titles.

Looking back, O’Sullivan says he had the “best two years” of his life with Reardon, crediting the snooker legend for transforming his game.

“I knew I needed something you know and I kind of felt my game was good but I was always thirsty to see if somebody could make me in to a better player,” O’Sullivan said.

Full video: ‘The best two years of my life with Reardon’

Play Icon WATCH Ronnie O'Sullivan on 'unbelievable relationship' with Ray Reardon 00:04:27

“Ray Reardon was that guy and my dad made that phone call and within 24 hours of making a phone call, Ray was up in Sheffield, we met and from then on we had this unbelievable relationship.

“And I always say, I need to be shown what to do on a snooker table. I have this ability to pot balls and this gift that I find all ball sports easy really but I still feel like I’ve needed help and guidance along the way to make me better, better and better. And once I'm shown what to do I can only incorporate that into my game.

“The word was ‘I’m going to make you into an impregnable player’ and I didn’t even know what ‘impregnable’ meant. I thought, alright, well, if that’s what you think I need then we’ll go along those lines. And then it was just slowly after working in some practice sessions I thought we were just going to pot balls.”

Ronnie on 'dream turned nightmare' Crucible debut

Play Icon WATCH Ronnie O'Sullivan on 'dream turned nightmare' Crucible debut 00:01:43

World Championship World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results 2 HOURS AGO

Play Icon