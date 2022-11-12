Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan on Judd Trump handshake snub at Champion of Champions – ‘I don’t find 147s difficult’

Ronnie O’Sullivan has opened up on why he didn’t shake Judd Trump’s hand in the Champion of Champions final when his opponent made a maximum. O’Sullivan says he was ‘in the zone’ and “doesn’t find 147s difficult” which were factors in the snub. He went on to win the match 10-6. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:43, 12 minutes ago