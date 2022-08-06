Ronnie O’Sullivan will team up with Reanne Evans after the draw for the World Mixed Doubles was made.

Snooker will break new ground with the inaugural renewal of the event next month, which will feature the top four men and women players.

Ad

O’Sullivan is the current and seven-time world champion, and arguably the greatest to play the game. Evans arguably has that tag on the women’s side, and they will be a formidable pairing at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on September 24 and 25.

Northern Ireland Open 'Playing for fun' – Robertson reveals why he is missing from action YESTERDAY AT 11:56

O’Sullivan and Evans will not find things easy, as Neil Robertson has been paired with current women’s world champion Mink Nutcharut.

Judd Trump will be alongside three-time women’s world champion Ng On Yee, while Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenny form the fourth pairing.

The event is a round-robin format, with the group games played over four frames. All frames will be completed, with one point awarded for each frame won.

The top two teams after the completion of the group matches will play a seven-frame final.

The format is alternate visits as opposed to alternate shots.

--

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

Snooker O'Sullivan in line to join Fu and Ng at Hong Kong Masters 04/08/2022 AT 10:28