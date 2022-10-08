He is the man that revolutionised snooker, the man who transcends the sport like no other, the man who is undoubtedly the greatest player to ever grace the baize.

Seventh Heaven – premiering on 15 October at 8pm on discovery+ and Eurosport across Europe - documents the career of the seven-time world champion with the snooker icon revisiting some of the key moments that framed his storied career. From bursting onto the scene at the 1993 World Snooker Championship as a fresh-faced 17-year-old, all the way to this year’s record-equalling seventh world title.

SEVENTH HEAVEN: A EUROSPORT ORIGINAL

The first part of Seventh Heaven sees Eurosport pundit Alan McManus take in Ronnie’s beloved Epping Forest in Essex where the 1994 Masters champion goes one-on-one with “The Rocket”, recalling the early stages of his career right up until his fourth world title in 2012.

In a staggering revelation, O’Sullivan recalls his unhappiness at the famous fastest-ever 147 break he recorded in 1997 before reflecting on the left-handed shot he played against Alain Robidoux that drew widespread criticism. In the same episode, the current world number one also discusses the absence of his father growing up which subsequently led to substance abuse and a period in rehab. The episode finishes with a surprise message from snooker great Ray Reardon and Ronnie examining the impact Dr Steve Peters’ had on his career.

The second half of the film sees O’Sullivan return to the Crucible for the first time since memorably claiming his seventh World Championship earlier this year. Joined by McManus, “The Rocket” recounts his fifth win over Barry Hawkins in 2013 and his loss to Mark Selby in the final the following year.

The conversation fast-forwards to 2020 when the Woodford-based potter won his sixth title after defeating Selby 17-16 in a highly entertaining and closely fought semi-final.

Seventh Heaven reaches its climax with O’Sullivan and McManus reminiscing on the seventh world title he won earlier this year following an emotionally-charged final with Judd Trump, his relationship with his children before taking stock of an incredible career that shows no sign of winding down.

UNRIVALLED SNOOKER COVERAGE ON WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY IN 2022/2023

Warner Bros. Discovery delivers the most comprehensive snooker coverage with live action from every Triple Crown tournament – the UK Championship, London Masters and World Championships – plus the popular Home Nations Series broadcast live across its platforms.

The Northern Ireland Open, the first of the four Home Nations Series tournaments, broadcast live and exclusive across Warner Bros. Discovery platforms including discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App from 16 October.

Snooker identities Ronnie O’Sullivan, Jimmy White, Alan McManus and Neal Foulds will offer expert analysis and insights throughout the season, with action fronted by Rachel Casey and Radzi Chinyanganya.Eurosport’s digital platforms – including Eurosport.com – will offer the latest news, views and interviews ensuring fans can enjoy the most comprehensive coverage of the sport.

Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, said: “The release of Seventh Heaven on our platforms across Europe is the perfect way to whet the appetite of sports fans as the snooker season gets into full flow. With the help of our exclusive close relationship with Ronnie, combined with unseen footage, the two hour show offers an intriguing insight into one of sport’s most fascinating characters.

“Along with Warner Bros. Discovery’s extensive season-long live broadcasts and wide-ranging digital coverage that ensure every possible angle is covered, Seventh Heaven perfectly complements our offering ensuring our platforms are the go-to destination for snooker fans across Europe.”

In 2016, Eurosport underlined its status as the Home of Snooker when it signed a new ten-year agreement with World Snooker to broadcast all of the major tournaments on the snooker calendar, including the Home Nations Series, Masters and the World Snooker Championship.

