Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals new favourite snooker player and predicts he will win a tournament before end of 2024

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan believes Sam Craigie can win a snooker tournament in the next 18 months. Craigie made a breakthrough at the UK Championship by reaching the quarter-finals and was ranked 37 in the world prior to this week's Scottish Open.

00:00:28, an hour ago