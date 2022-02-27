Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan threatens to quit amid photographer row in European Masters final

“Until he gets a tripod, I’m not playing,” insisted Ronnie O’Sullivan as his European Masters showdown with Fan Zhengyi was plunged into doubt. After walking over to speak to the photographer, his adversary left the arena and O’Sullivan returned to continue the match. The Rocket, who was the overwhelming favourite heading into Sunday’s final was bidding for his second ranking title of the season.

00:02:26, 22 minutes ago