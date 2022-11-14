Snooker

'Ronnie O’Sullivan wants to win this UK Championship’ - Jimmy White backing the Rocket to be mentally ready

Ronnie O'Sullivan's game is "in the best shape ever" ahead of the UK Championship according to Eurosport expert Jimmy White. O'Sullivan has played down his chances of winning the title in York, but White feels once he is out on the table, any negative thoughts are not in his mind. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:53, 7 minutes ago